November 10, 1927 — May 15, 2019
Delvin Loren Plagmann, 91, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Delvin was born November 10, 1927 in Bayview, Oregon, the son of Hans and Lillie (Simonsen) Plagmann. The family resided in Peoria prior to moving to Lebanon, where he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1946.
Delvin married his childhood sweetheart Loraine Hoover on August 14, 1948 in Vancouver, Washington. They resided in Lebanon where Delvin worked 28 years for Cascade Plywood Mill, retiring from the mill in 1976.
The couple then moved to Bend and owned and operated the Rainbow Motel until finally retiring for good in 1986. They then returned to Lebanon and have resided here since that time.
Delvin was a member of the Lacomb Bible Church and past member of the Elks Lodge. He was also a member and past president of the Central Oregon Motel Association.
Delvin was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping.
Delvin is survived by his wife, Loraine of Lebanon; sons Lynn of Bend, David of Albany and Mark of Lebanon; brother, Earl of Eugene; and sister, Lillian Tucker of Lebanon; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private family interment will be at Franklin Butte Cemetery in Scio. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Lacomb Bible Church.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or Lacomb Bible Church and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.