Delvin King

February 19, 1946 – January 6, 2021

Delvin Daniel King passed away, and went to spend eternity with Jesus his Savior on January 6, 2021 at Timberwood Court Memory Care in Albany, Oregon.

Delvin was born February 19, 1946 in Lebanon, Oregon to Samuel and Esther (Nofziger) King. He was born 5th of 9 children. Delvin married Rose (Miller) King in January of 1974.

Delvin was a beloved teacher, and spent much of his life serving others, even after retiring from teaching.

Whether it was mission trips, chicken barbecues, or setting up for church on Sunday, Delvin loved to serve. He thoroughly enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles, paint by numbers, gardening, and spending time with his family. Delvin also spent many summers umpiring softball, and travelled to Mexico and Haiti on mission trips.

Delvin and Rose together ran The Kings Coffeehouse in downtown Lebanon.

Delvin is survived by his wife Rose; sons Matthew (wife Nicole), Leighton, and Alan (wife Ashley); 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Delvin is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jeffrey King and Jerry King; children Heather Marie Wilcox and Joel David King; and grandson Caleb Daniel King.