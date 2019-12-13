Delvin “Del” Hickman

February 16, 1942 — December 9, 2019

Delvin “Del” Theodore Hickman passed away December 9 at Good Samaritan hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.

Del was born on February 16, 1942 in Ridgeway, Missouri to Garvin and Lillian (Cordle) Hickman. He lived in Missouri in his early years until he moved to Oregon. He lived in Albany, Lebanon and Waterloo. Del graduated from Lebanon High School in 1960.

On January 20, 1961, he married the love of his life Barbara Jean Anderson in Lebanon. They had 3 children.

Del worked at Teledyne Wah Chang for 30 plus years, taking early retirement in 2004 due to health reasons.

Del loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was a generous, loving, had a great sense of humor and took great care of his family. He loved the outdoors, animals, classic cars, hunting, fishing and old westerns. He belonged to Western Horsemen of Oregon (WHO), Rollin Oldies Car Club, and had been a member of the Linn County Posse.