Delores Marie Davenport, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away August 1, 2021, at home. Born on July 17, 1929, she was the daughter of Jack and Leathia White (Hayes). Delores was born in Cloquet, Minnesota, the oldest of five children. The family moved to Lebanon, in 1940, where they have remained rooted until the present day. Delores attended high school in Lebanon, and graduated in 1947.

Delores met David Davenport in 1957 and later married. The couple shared a love of horses and raised Appaloosas. They also shared a love of the outdoors and activities like fishing, clamming, mushroom hunting, berry picking and gathering firewood. They spent a lot of time doing these things, sharing them with family and teaching them to subsequent generations. Delores also enjoyed family get togethers and never missed a holiday, birthday party, graduation, wedding, baby shower, or other family event. Delores and David enjoyed young people and made their home a safe landing place for many appreciative young people over the years. Delores and David were married for 50 years, until he passed away in 2016. She was very grateful for the love and support of the church family and pastors at the River Center, and those neighbors who have been like family in recent years. Delores cherished her siblings, and they have remained a close-knit group throughout their lives. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and brothers, Kenneth and Henry. She is survived by sisters, Joyce Tibbetts, Gloria McGlohon, daughter, Linda Gay, six grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.