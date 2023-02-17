December 12, 1954 - January 29, 2023

I want to tell you about Dee, Delores K Jackson (Miller). The youngest of three survived by, her sisters Jan and Kathy. Her parents were Ralph and Fran. Dee was born in Eugene, Dec. 1954. She had a kind and gentle spirit, with a heart as large as the sea.

She had the capacity to show compassion and love to all. She always had a kind word and listening ear, and a soul you could feel. She has blessed me for 52+ years. I loved her from the very first time I saw her, she was walking across Churchill's courtyard.

She was wearing a short purple skirt showing her gorgeous legs and had long sandy brown hair and a killer smile.

We were married August 26, 1972, the end of her junior year; I was so proud to see her graduate as my wife. Dee embodied the strength of a woman; we started our family with Amy and Danelle. She was a born mother, homeschooling the girls, a great homemaker, she was my best friend, lover, and our family's greatest supporter. We moved to Albany, Or. In 1979; and Dee would start her Dental field career of 30 years. We returned to Eugene 2015 and built our retirement home on Mallard Lake.

IF YOU HAVE EVER FELT THIS DEEP FEELING OF YOUR SOUL BEING CARED FOR, YOU HAVE KNOWN OUR DEE. A LIGHT FOR ALL OF US TO STRIVE FOR. How blessed I am to have been supported and Loved by such a LIGHT. A LIGHT THAT BURNED SO BRIGHT THAT IT BURNED OUT FAR TO EARLY. May I always honor that light and strive to be the man she loved.

She is survived by a loving family.

We are having a celebration of life March 18th. Please contact Terry Jackson at 541-979-2781.