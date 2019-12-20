DeLoa Louise Graybill

April 27, 1945 — December 7, 2019

DeLoa Graybill, 74, of Albany, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

DeLoa was born in Los Angeles, California to Dan and Lida Graybill. She grew up in Boulder City, Nevada and Big Pine, Bishop, and Saugus, California. DeLoa graduated from William S. Hart High School in Newhall, California and Coalinga Community College in Coalinga, California.

DeLoa worked for Bank of America in Seattle before moving to Jefferson in 1984 to work at Abundant Life Center as their bookkeeper. She also worked for Dan Jones State Farm Insurance Agency and Jacopetti’s Catering.

DeLoa served Abundant Life Center for 35 years, during which time she filled almost every ministry position. Her heart was to love Jesus and serve people. DeLoa was gifted with many talents and was generous with her time and resources.

DeLoa enjoyed cooking and was a personal chef for ALC. She also was “Aunt Dee” to many adults and children over her lifetime.

DeLoa is survived by two brothers, Ray (Joyce) Graybill of Anacortes, Washington and Bill (Dorothy) Graybill of Albany; three nieces; two nephews and numerous adopted nieces and nephews.