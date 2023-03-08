September 25, 1944—September 3, 2022
There will be a celebration of life for Delmer Anderson at Wayne & Helen Anderson’s home, March 11 from noon until 3:00 p.m., 765 Garvord St., Lebanon, Oregon.
Bring your stories & your memories.
September 25, 1944—September 3, 2022
There will be a celebration of life for Delmer Anderson at Wayne & Helen Anderson’s home, March 11 from noon until 3:00 p.m., 765 Garvord St., Lebanon, Oregon.
Bring your stories & your memories.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.