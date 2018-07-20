August 25, 1935 — July 18, 2018
Delmar (Pink) Harold Seufert 82 of Shedd, passed away July 18 after a lengthy battle with Dementia. He passed away in the home of his caring daughter, with family by his side.
Delmar was born in his uncles’ farmhouse located in Shedd in 1935. He was raised on McFarland Road in Tangent.
He married his sweetheart, Sherald (Dickhous) in 1955. They settled in the Albany area where they raised their children in the family home on Linn Street. In 1995, Delmar and Sherald moved back to the farm in Shedd, where he resided until close to his time of passing.
Delmar made his living early in his life by working in seed warehouses. He was known to a large number of farmers in the area as an exceptionally good seed cleaner.
In 1967, Delmar and his father, Albert became partners in a commercial fishing boat, The Hi-Lead. After his father’s passing, Delmar purchased his second commercial fishing boat, a larger vessel named The Surf. He was a full-time fisherman, loving every moment he spent at sea and catching fish.
Delmar enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was particularly good at calling ducks, an excellent shot and even better fisherman.
People all over the valley and surrounding area, knew Delmar as Pink, a nickname given to him at birth that remained with him his entire life.
Delmar was a loving husband and father, and loyal friend.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sherald; son, Albert (Teresa); daughter, Dollie (Scott) Boysen; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth (Charlie) Blain.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Oakville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Lumina Hospice may be sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.