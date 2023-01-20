January 28, 1928 – January 14, 2023

Delmar Lyle Burt, 94, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, just two weeks shy of his 95th birthday, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany surrounded by a room full of loved ones.

Delmar was born on January 28, 1928 in Sterling, Colorado to Florence (Miller) and Harry Burt. He was the second youngest of 6 children. He spent his early life living in Colorado and Nebraska before the family finally settled in Oregon. He graduated high school from Waldport High School and in 1948 married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Hays, at her mother’s home in Yachats, Oregon. Together they raised 4 children in the Lebanon area. Brenda passed away on October 18, 2012.

Delmar worked hard his entire life, not only to provide for his family but also because he liked hard physical work! He was the first to volunteer to help with a project and put his entire being into everything he did. He was a very active member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church and was a participant in the construction of the church building in 1959. He was also an active member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge and volunteered countless hours and made many lifelong friends.

Delmar worked as a logger in his younger years and as a foreman at Champion Plywood in Lebanon for many years until early retirement in 1987.

He found his greatest enjoyment in his family and cherished family reunions, celebrations, and visits. He is going to be missed by many.

Delmar is survived by son, Kevin (Kathleen) of Lebanon, daughter, Stacey Lary (Randy) of Albany, son-in-law Ernie Tuma of Lebanon, brother, Bob (Dodie) of Lebanon, grandchildren Jennifer, Becki, Jaime, Amy, Brock, Matt, Jessica, Brianne, Kaitlyn, Logan, Delaney, Amber, Erin, and Cassie and 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his daughter Bonnie Elliott, daughter Lonnie Tuma, grandson Todd French, brothers Vic Burt, Kenneth Burt, Rex Burt, and sister Doris Cruise.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second Street.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.