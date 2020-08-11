× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 24, 1937 – August 7, 2020

Delene Haake was born February 24, 1937, in Tingly, Iowa to David McGregor and Elisabeth German McGregor. Delene passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

Delene spent her youth on farms in Iowa before moving to Philomath and then to Corvallis, Oregon. Delene married Dan Haake on June 10, 1972, in Corvallis, Oregon. Delene and Dan bought a home in Albany where they lived and loved each other for 48 years.

Delene graduated from Corvallis High School and then attended college at OSU and graduated with a master's degree in Education. She taught in the elementary grades for the Salem School district for 32 years. She retired in 1991.

Delene continued her love of teaching after she retired by tutoring and helping others with their education. She also enjoyed volunteering with several different organizations in Albany including Volunteer Caregivers, Linn County Health Department, Albany Chamber of Commerce, Albany Public Library Used bookstore, RSVP, and the Red Cross.

Delene loved antiquing. She and Dan spent vacations and weekends visiting antique stores and antique shows. Collecting was a passion for them. She had a love of glass and jewelry.