Delbert "Bert" Cleary

A tireless worker, Bert found time to volunteer and spend countless hours working on projects for the Boys and Girls Club. He was instrumental in the creation of the Williams field ballparks and spent many cold, wet, Decembers selling Christmas trees for the Club. Always stepping up to do the work and never seeking the credit- he was a huge asset to his community.

As a high school senior, Bert forged his mother's name on a permission slip to play football. His athletic career lasted less than a day when he broke his ankle at the first practice. He didn't let that slow down his love of sports as he was an avid fan. He cheered as loudly and proudly for his children and grandchildren as he did for his beloved Beavers. A season ticket holder for Beaver football, basketball, and baseball, he supported his team through thick, thin, and even thinner.

After the passing of his wife, he once again found love and companionship with his partner of 10 years, Merle Groff. Together they attended Suburban Church and enjoyed his final years at Bonaventure Assisted Living. He greatly appreciated all the wonderful care he received from the dialysis center and the Bonaventure staff.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Suzanne. He is survived by Merle Groff; his siblings Tom Cleary and Joan Lee. Five children, Dave (Marlo) Cleary, Doug (Evelle) Cleary, Dan (Kylee) Cleary, Bryce (Lisa) Cleary, and Heidi (Donald) Dixon. 13 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many more.