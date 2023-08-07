Delano J. Eggert

July 22, 1934 – July 25, 2023

Delano Johnstone Eggert passed away July 25, 2023 at his home in Lebanon, OR. He was comforted with his family by his side.

Delano was born July 22, 1934 in Killdeer, ND. He was one of the ten children of George and Verna Eggert. The Eggert's moved to Independence, Oregon in 1935 when he was 1 year of age. Eventually the family settled in Grande Ronde Ore, where he attended Willamina High School. He was a navy veteran having served during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he married Lura G. Moen on December 2, 1955. They settled in Willamina, Oregon for a short time, then relocated to Klamath Falls, where Del attended the Oregon Institute of technology. Upon earning a degree in machine tool technology, he moved his family to Lebanon Oregon and began his work for Hobbs Machine Works for a short time.

They then moved to Albany Oregon in 1959 where he began his career as a machinist and raised his family of three children. The family returned to Lebanon, Oregon in 1998 where his family remains today.

Del retired in 1999. After being retired for a few months, he went back to work for A&D enterprises, and worked to the age of 78.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lura Eggert of Lebanon, son, Donald Eggert of Lebanon, and daughters, Melissa Appelo of Salem and Cassandra Eggert of Albany, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In his younger years, he enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was a Beaver Believer and loved his sports of all kinds. He was a very strong Christian man, and read his bible daily. He was loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by all but two of his siblings, and two Grandsons Isaiah Eggert and Jeramie Griffin. Surviving him, one sister Evelyn Halstedt of Portland, OR, and Brother Standly Eggert of Wilsonville, OR.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 P.M. at The River Center, 3000 S Santiam Hwy Lebanon, Oregon on August 20, 2023. Please come to celebrate the rich life of our beloved Delano Eggert. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.