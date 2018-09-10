July 3, 1952 — September 1, 2018
Debra Ann Jackson, born on July 3, 1952, passed away on September 1, 2018 at the age of 66.
Debbie was born in Santa Ana, California to Don Morris and Patrica Hand. Debbie married Anthony Jackson on September 19, 2000.
Debbie is survived by her son Shaun Sink; daughters Deanna Sink and Trisha Perry; sister Vicki Ludwig; and brothers Frank McBride and Bond Hansen.
Debbie is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Jackson; mother Patrica Hand, grandmother Rose Marie Neff and grandfather James Neff.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Monteith Riverpark in Albany.