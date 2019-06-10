Debra Ann (Gilliam) Davis

July 16, 1958 — May 31, 2019
Debbie passed away peacefully while in the company of loved ones at Celia’s House Hospice in Medford, Oregon on May 31, 2019. The fourth child of Clarence (Bud) Gilliam and Barbara (Lott) Gilliam, Debbie was born July 16th, 1958 in Lebanon where she grew up and attended school.
Debbie was blessed with a green-thumb and enjoyed many blissful hours tending and spending time in her beautiful gardens. She also had impeccable luck and enjoyed using it gambling when time allowed. Debbie loved family and friends, animals, dancing, and being a bit goofy at times. She enjoyed a good prank!
Having survived multiple bouts of cancer throughout her lifetime, Debbie overcame adversity and went on to become a successful entrepreneur. She graduated from the Albany School of Cosmetology in 1978, then owned and operated Reflections hair salon in Portland with husband David Davis for the next thirty-plus years. Debbie then fulfilled a lifelong dream and started a farming operation in Medford at the young age of 58 which she operated with her son Nick until the time of her passing.
Debbie is survived by her son Nick Davis of Medford; siblings Carol Garron, Ron Gilliam, and Sharon Brewer of Lebanon; many nieces and nephews; and her precious pups Pegasus and Axel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Barbara Gilliam.
At her request no services will be held.