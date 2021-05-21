April 11, 1959 - May 14, 2021

Deborah Ann Maxon, 62, of Philomath, died May 14, 2021 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center due to cancer.

Deborah was born April 11, 1959, to Mary Jane and Edward Striplin in Odessa, Texas.

She loved people and made friends very easily. Deborah loved spending time with her 12 year old granddaughter, MacKenzie, and her sense of humor with MacKenzie was unmatched. Coming up with silly words like "Ricidabida," (which meant crazy), the two would giggle for hours on end.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Melissa Maxon; daughter-in-law, Jessica Cooney-Frederick; granddaughter, MacKenzie Maxon; mother, Jane Striplin; brother, Doug Striplin; nephew, Doug Striplin Jr.; niece, Ashely Striplin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Edward Striplin; brothers, Donald and Dennis Striplin; and nephew, Edward (Eddie) Striplin.

The family is very grateful to Jana Williams for her devoted care for Deb during her illness.

No formal services are planned; however, a small gathering will be held by family and close friends.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).