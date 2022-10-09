Debi Lynn Denning

October 27, 1957 - September 13, 2022

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Debi Lynn Denning, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away suddenly at 64. Born to Arthur Beach, Sr, and Brandi Thogmarten, she grew up in Stockton, California, as the oldest of seven siblings – finding she had an older sister later in life who turned out to be someone very special to her.

She moved to Oregon in her teen years and married her first love, Jack Stutz, SR, on February 7, 1974; they were married for 22 years until his death in 1996.

One of her most significant accomplishments was finishing her Bachelor's degree with the highest honors, which she did in 2010, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She loved her dog Niko more than most people – she was always surrounded by little dogs and was preceded in death by Tia, Baby, and Bear-Bear, her three little chihuahuas. She loved being a grandmother and loved watching her grandsons and granddaughters becoming fathers and mothers and creating their own families.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie; her children, Brandi (Christopher) Aston, Jack (Holly) Stutz, JR, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many, many friends.

Friends and family will gather to remember Debi and celebrate her life at the Brownsville Pioneer Park in Brownsville, OR on October 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM.