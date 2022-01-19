 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Hubert Steele

James Hubert Steele, 75, of Albany passed away on January 18, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Eric Gordon Zittel, 61, of Albany passed away on January 18, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

