James Hubert Steele, 75, of Albany passed away on January 18, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Eric Gordon Zittel, 61, of Albany passed away on January 18, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
