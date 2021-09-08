Death Notices

Frances Naomi Babcock, 97, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Ronald Bailey, 77, of Lebanon, died September 5, 2021 in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Janice Marlene Bidwell, 79, of Albany, passed away on September 2, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ronnie Blackburn, 69, died Wednesday, September 5, 2021 at his Corvallis home. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James L. Carroll, 97, of Corvallis, passed away at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon on Sunday, September 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gerald Cornelius, 80, of Corvallis, passed away on September 5, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joan DeLain, 86, of Monroe, died Sept. 4, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced by McHenry Funeral Home.