Death Notices

Henry "Hank" Paul Chrostowski, 93, of Corvallis passed away November 28, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Norma Jean Thayer, 85, of Corvallis passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Howard William Ihrig of Madras, 85, passed away November 17, 2020. Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras oversees the arrangements.

John William Schaer, 90, of Corvallis passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Portland on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.