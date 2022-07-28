 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Joyce Julia Johnson, 82, of Lebanon, died, July 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Danny "Dan" Ray Laude, 65, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lorna Reynolds, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William Arthur Talon , 79, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William Donald Washburne, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Flora Kay Wren, 103, of Lebanon, died, July 27, 2022 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

