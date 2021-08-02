Death Notices

Thomas J. Baxter, 68, died July 30, in Jefferson. Huston Jost is handling arrangements.

Joanne Coddington, 85, died in Albany, July 30. Huston Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melissa "Missy" Ann Jones, of Lebanon, passed away June 19, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Gary L. Pfeifer, 70, of Albany, passed away July 31, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Rose Marie Price, 95, of Albany, passed away July 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Shawn Turrentine, 52, of Lebanon, died July 31, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald Lane Wolfe, 62, of Albany, passed away July 29, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.