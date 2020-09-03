 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Albert I. Richardson, 84, of Corvallis passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Connie Roene Clifton, 81, of Lebanon passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Sand Ridge cemetery. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Bruce Warner Procknow, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

