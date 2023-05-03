Edward "Bud" Ames, 88, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Willard Foster, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on April 21, 2023. Neptune Society is handling arrangements.

Rebecca "Becky" Pieper, of Albany, passed away on April 30, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sam Rachele, 99, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Dale Rogers, of Albany, passed away on April 28, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harold George Sweet Jr., of Albany, passed away on April 28, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.