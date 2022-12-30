Death Notices

Harve Anthony Ashby, 84, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marie Erwin Holloway, 72, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marianna Elizabeth Pinkerton, 93, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Karen Kendall Randolph, 87, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Gary Thomas Roberts, 67, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joanne Weishar, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Debra "Debbie" Wolfe, of Albany, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.