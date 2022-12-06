 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Death Notices

John Read Arthur Jr, 90, passed away at his home in Corvallis, on Dec. 3, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Darrell Bruce Davis, 63, of Keizer, Oregon, passed away Nov. 28, 2022. Keizer Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Charlotte Blance De Montigny, 100, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her Corvallis residence. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven E. Gima, 54 of Albany, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William "Bill" Pacey, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 4, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Loren Schrock, 81, of Albany, passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert V. Wess, 81, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shepherd argues against delaying police service fee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News