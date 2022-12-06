Death Notices

John Read Arthur Jr, 90, passed away at his home in Corvallis, on Dec. 3, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Darrell Bruce Davis, 63, of Keizer, Oregon, passed away Nov. 28, 2022. Keizer Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Charlotte Blance De Montigny, 100, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her Corvallis residence. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven E. Gima, 54 of Albany, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William "Bill" Pacey, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 4, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Loren Schrock, 81, of Albany, passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert V. Wess, 81, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.