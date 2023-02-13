Death Notices

Karen Ann Contant, 80, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Joy Davidson, 85, of Albany passed away at home on Thursday February 9th, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Oliver Elkins, 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Judy Ann Johnston, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William Kenneth Kyriss, 82, of Albany, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Patricia Mason, 63, passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 in Milwaukie, Oregon. Demoss Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Anne Marie Thompson, 78 of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.