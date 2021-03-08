Death Notices

Anna Marie Butler, 82, of Lebanon, died March 8, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jimmy Carey, 85, of Alsea, died at his home in Alsea on Friday, March 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Don Warren Leach, 73, of Wilder, Idaho formerly of Eugene died in Arizona. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Cecil Eugene Tackitt, 87, of Albany, died March 4, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Ann Peterson, 94, of Corvallis died at her Bellfountain home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Hermon John Phillips, 89 of Lebanon, died on March 6, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Charles Rowe died Monday, November 23, 2020. The memorial service is Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3:30 pm at Lebanon First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak, Lebanon, OR 97355. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.