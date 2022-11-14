 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Lynn Audrey Christensen, 89, of Albany, passed away at OHSU in Portland Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.

Phillip A. Clark, 85, of Albany, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elva Fife, 96, of Albany, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

James Jerome Hickey, 89, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wilmer Marcus Leichty, 90, of Albany, passed away at home Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.

Terry Guy Lovely, 71, of Sweet Home. passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Thomas J. Potter, 89, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carolyn V. Stanko, 100, of Lebanon, died, Nov. 10, 2022 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

