Death notices

Gale A. Ford, 75, of Lebanon, died Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Louis I. Gordon, 93, of Corvallis, died June 25 at Timberhill Assisted Living. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Ingrid B. Halvardson, 92, of Albany, passed away Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

Jorge Giovanny Otiniano Munoz, 59, of Albany, passed away Friday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Susan Newcomb, MD, 68, of Albany, passed away Friday at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Michael Omernik, 85, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home in Corvallis, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

