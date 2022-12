Death Notices

Taffy Deane, of Sweet Home, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Nov. 23, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald Eugene Dial, Sr., of Lebanon, passed away at their residence on Nov. 25, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Josephine "Jo" Elizabeth Germain , 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Laverne M. Marker, of Corvallis, passed away at Corvallis Manor on Nov. 28, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Matthew Meier, 63, of Albany, passed away Nov. 25 at the Albany General Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home will is handling arrangements.

Joseph A. Orthmann, 66, of Lincoln City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Robin M. Sanders, 70, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.