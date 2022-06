Joann Darlene Kikel, 84, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mark W. Lilley Jr, 89, of Corvallis, passed away on May 27, 2022 at the Corvallis Manor. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Calvin McDonald passed away at his residence in Corvallis on May 27, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.