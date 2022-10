Death Notices

Analee E. Bankson, 91, of Corvallis, died Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Nancy Brittain, 77, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on October 26, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Timothy LaBeck, 62, passed away in Albany, Oregon on October 22, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norma Jean Leichty, 92, of Albany, passed away Thursday morning at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elbert “Mac” McCloud, 86, of Albany, formerly of Lebanon, died October 27, 2022 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.