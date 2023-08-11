Death Notices

Joyce Elaine Booth, 79, of Albany passed away at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home

Evelynn Joanne Cox, 86, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gerald "Jerry" Lee Pritchard, Sr., 85, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Lebanon. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Lynn Sumners, 72, of Blodgett, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.