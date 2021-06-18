 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Sophie Julia Badger, 80, of Albany, passed away June 16, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary Richard Clarke, 70, of Lebanon, died June 16, 2021, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lucrecea L. Harvey, 57, of Lebanon, died June 16, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Wayne Lunski, 61, of Albany, passed away June 11, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ervin Eddington Riley, 83, of Corvallis, passed away at Regent Court in Corvallis, June 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wilma L. (Spees) Schmidt, 91, of Corvallis, died June 16. Arrangements by McHenry Funeral Home.

Dillon Kenneth White, 26, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bonnie Sue Woody, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

