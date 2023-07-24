Harold George Becker, 72, of Fall Creek and recently Brownsville passed away Friday July 21, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Gisela L Hosoi, age 90, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, in her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wayne L. Howard, age 90, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at his Philomath home. Arrangement are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Louis “Lee” A Mohnike, of Corvallis, passed away on July 17, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.