Thomas "Tom" William Allnutt, 89, of Albany, passed away Saturday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven C. Froemke, 63, of Lebanon, passed away May 23, 2023. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lloyd Steven Heese, 73, of Albany, passed away Saturday June 3, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Hank W. Kemper, 62, of Lebanon, passed away May 31, 2023, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Russell J. Kyle, 67, of Albany, passed away on May 31, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home to handle arrangements.