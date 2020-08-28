 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Clair Edward Allen, 85, passed away in Albany on Monday, August 24, 2020. To leave condolences for his family please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Thelma Ferne Martin, 84, of Albany passed away August 26, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Vicki Yvonne Snyder, 76, of Albany passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

