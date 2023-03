David Benson, 71, of Albany, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Roxanna Fisher, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mary Laurine Hutley, 88, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Harmony House of Salem, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carol Ann Perez, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Myrna Shepper van Holde, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.