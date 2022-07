Death Notices

William Donald Bain, 84, of Newport, formerly of Albany, passed away Friday, July 15, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Michael Bradfield, 74, of Albany, passed away Sunday evening at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley Drake, 94, of Tillamook, Oregon, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Corvallis. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary L. Fields, 74, of Albany, died July 12, 2022 at home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Eugene Partridge, 54, of Albany, passed away Saturday evening. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.