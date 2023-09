Sandra Louise Decker, 75, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Johnny D. Devrouax, 75, of Corvallis, passed away Sept. 2, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Beverly Graves Edie, 69, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carlton B. Hallett, 99, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Merle Paul Hiddleson, 72, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joshua Caleb Jefferson, 39, of Sweet Home passed away September 2, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Theresa J. Labhart, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Sept. 3, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Vicki Ann Lamb, 71, of Sweet Home passed away, Saturday, September 2, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Doris Jean Sparks, 97, of Albany passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

Thomas "Tom" Keith Startin, 60, of Albany, passed away Thursday at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara Ann Watson, 90, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.