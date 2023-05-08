Hayward Solon Bellah II, 74, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday May 2, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

David Cox, 86 of Albany, passed May 3, 2023 at his home in Waverly Place. Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home.

Raymond “Ray” Henry Davis Jr., 84, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Agnes W. Fisher, 90, of Corvallis, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. mcHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jared Daniel Ruby, 43, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday May 4, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bobbie Nell Sellers, 89, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jeff Zakel, 71, of Corvallis passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.