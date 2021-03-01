Death Notices

Carol J. Carson, 72, of Albany, died February 22, 2021 at her Residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Faith Ann Headley, 74, of Lebanon, died, March 1, 2021 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joe Jayne, 85, of Albany, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Mary Jean King, 89, of Gold Beach, Oregon died at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, February 27, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Dee Kitterman, 86, of Jefferson, Oregon died at his home in Jefferson on Sunday, February 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joan Meyers, 75, of Waldport, Oregon died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Friday, February 26, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael Dean Nixon, 67 of Jefferson, died Friday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.