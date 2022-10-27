 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Dawn M. Needham, 77, of Albany, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, in Albany, Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Orchid Marie Mix, 97, of Albany, passed away Tuesday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ruth Lisbeth Powers, 73, of Foster, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William L. Stirling, 93, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

