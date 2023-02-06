Francis Gerald Friddle, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
William "Billy" Kenneth Kimball Jr., 51, of Albany, formerly of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Faye Propps, 74, of Corvallis passed away Saturday.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jessie Bell Tenbusch, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Dewey Ray Tribbet, 84, of Lebanon, died, February 3, 2023 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.