Death Notices
Barbara Ellen Brann-Mack, 79, of Corvallis, passed away at Bristol Hospice in Dallas, Oregon, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Warren M. Doty, 85, of Corvallis, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Andrea L. Durkee, 77, of Lebanon, died September 1, 2021 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steve S. Haney, 63, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sylvia Pauline Youngman, 69, of Philomath, passed away on August 29, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

