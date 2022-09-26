Death Notices

Debra L. Cox, 69, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the hospital. Arrangements by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Carol Day, 87, of Albany, passed away Friday at her home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Mary "Heather" Helkey, 47, passed away at her residence in Philomath, Oregon, on September 24, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald E. Hepler, 70, of Lebanon, passed away, September 23, 2022 at Salem Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steve C. Lee, 90, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Mark Donald Mehlhorn, 63, of Halsey, passed away Sunday, September 25 at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Antolina "Leny" Bangcot Raisl, 81, of Albany, passed away Friday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.