Death Notices

Stanley Allen Byrd, 76, died on Saturday, February 13, in Corvallis. You may leave condolences for his family at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Sharon K. Poppleton, 84, of Albany, died Monday afternoon at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald G. Ruff Jr., 73, of Albany, died February 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carole Darlene Warner, 87, of Albany, died February 15, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.