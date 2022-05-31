 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Lyle Jerry Dirksen, 81, of Vancouver, Washington passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Sandra J Kelley, 80, of Albany passed away on Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lucille Knowles, 78, of Albany, passed away at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Judith "Judy" Ann Phillips, 84, of Lebanon, passed away, May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leonard F. Shaw, 97, of Corvallis, passed away May 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

