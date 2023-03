Gene Cordell, of Albany, passed away on March 15, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jason D. Maltbie, 46, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wilson "Bill" Vanderburg, 93, formerly of Corvallis, passed away March 15 at a care Home in Kenmore, Washington. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Michelle Wolfe, 51, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, March 15, at the Second Chance Shelter in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.