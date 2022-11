Death Notices

Luella Mae Bothwell, 97, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday at Corvallis Manor. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Charlotte N. Connelly, 93, of Corvallis, died Oct. 28,2022 at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Doris May Eck, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Raymond Paul Kelly, 61, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Michael P. Schinnell, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.